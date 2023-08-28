ELLENDALE, Del. - Two minors were arrested by the Ellendale Police Department over the weekend in connection with a stolen car.
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, police recovered a stolen Volkswagen in the Ingram Village development of Ellendale. With help from Delaware State Police, the Milton Police and a Bridgeville Police K-9 Unit, two kids were developed as suspects.
Ellendale police obtained warrants on Friday, Aug. 25, and arrested the first suspect with the following charges:
- Felony for theft of a motor vehicle.
- Felony for second degree conspiracy.
- Two counts of theft.
- One count of criminal mischief.
Police say this suspect was released to a parent pending an arraignment in Sussex County Family Court.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, the second suspect was arrested for the same charges. Ellendale police say this suspect was committed to the Stevenson Juvenile Detention Center in Milford on $1,300 secured bond.