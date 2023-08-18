Two gun control bills fire at where gun owner's can carry

DELAWARE - Two gun control bills were signed by Governor Carney Friday. House bills 201 and 202 will keep anyone that is not law enforcement from bringing a gun on school property or a polling place from outside of their car.
Mother of three and member of the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, Traci Murphy, is eager to see the new laws create safer spaces.
"It's lovely to see these bills signed but the real action, the real result is safer school's for our kids, safer polling locations for everyone." said Murphy
However Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association believes this action will only put a target on school's backs.
"We've seen in mass shootings all over the country that the schools that have been picked are ones in which they're not allowed to have firearms. So you're putting a big sign on school's that these are gun free zones." said Hague.
Not just anyone can carry in school zones. Constables guarding the schools will be armed like the recently appointed constables at Cape Henlopen schools.
"All of the policies that we've passed in Delaware work together to build a stronger safety net for our entire state." said Murphy.
Even people with a concealed carry would have to keep their firearm in the car.
Ron Majewski has had his conceal carry for 30-years and feels this is a punishment to those who are there to help in case of an emergency.
"It's just another piece to be taken away from the rights of people who are law abiding citizens. The problem isn't with the people who have the permits, the problem is with the people who don't and obtain the firearms illegally." said Majewski.
Murphy says the advocacy group's next goal is to have a permit-to-purchase law signed in by next year.