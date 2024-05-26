WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - A small plane crash near Salisbury on Sunday has sent two people to the hospital.
According to Maryland State Police just after noon on Sunday troopers responded to reports of a single-engine plane crash in a field near Log Cabin Road and West Road.
According to MSP two people, a man and a woman, were on board the plane when it went down. The man, who was the pilot of the plane, was taken by helicopter to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The woman, who was the passenger, was taken by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment of her injuries.
Multiple agencies were on scene including Maryland State Police, the Hebron Fire Department, and the Salisbury Fire Department.
According to Salisbury Fire Department there was a minor fuel leak coming from the plane that was quickly cleaned up.
The National Transpiration and Safety Board is now leading the investigation.
CoastTV News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.