LEWES, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says they responded to a two-car accident on John J. Williams Highway on Thursday, September 29th at around 10:45 a.m.
The Fire Company says their members arrived and found two cars damaged, with one overturned. They say two patents needed EMS care, one of which was airlifted by helicopter.
According to the Fire Company, they removed a door on the flipped car for easier access to the person inside, but they were not trapped.
The Company says Sussex County EMS helped with the patient care.
They had cleaned up after about an hour, says the Fire Company, and DSP is investigating.