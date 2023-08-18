REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Two people from Baltimore were injured Thursday night when they were hit by a pickup truck driving in the Midway Shopping Center parking lot.
It occurred just before 9 p.m. near the Candy Kitchen. According to Delaware State Police, a 75-year-old man had to be flown to a trauma center with serious injuries. A 71-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver is facing charges of inattentive driving and failure to have insurance in possession. The driver was reported to be uninjured from this crash.