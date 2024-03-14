OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has began two significant road resurfacing projects in Worcester County. MDOT SHA said it hopes to enhance road safety and drivability, with an expected completion date in early May.
The first project targets nearly one mile of MD 378, Baltimore Avenue, stretching from North Division Street to 15th Street. The resurfacing work will involve removing the top asphalt layer, paving and restriping Baltimore Avenue. Crews will operate Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Motorists traveling through this area can anticipate single-lane closures, with flagging operations in place to manage traffic flow.
The second project, beginning on Monday, focuses on improving approximately four miles of MD 366, Stockton Road. This section, extending between Ocean Highway and Klej Grange Road near Snow Hill, will undergo similar milling and paving processes. The MDOT SHA aims to wrap up this project by May 1, weather permitting. Work hours for this project are set for Mondays through Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with single-lane closures expected.
While the State Highway Administration said that they are aware of the potential inconvenience caused by these roadworks, but they emphasize the necessity of such projects in maintaining transportation infrastructure.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and patience while navigating through these areas, especially during work hours. The State Highway Administration particularly urges motorcyclists to be vigilant of uneven pavement surfaces during the resurfacing process.
For updates on these projects and other major roadworks, residents and travelers can visit the Project Portal at roads.maryland.gov.