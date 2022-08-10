Two Maryland Turtles Find Their Way Home

Ocean City, Md.- Two Maryland turtles have been returned to their natural habitat after an unexpected trip to Buffalo, New York.
Two diamondback terrapins were illegally taken home by a family during a recent visit to Ocean City. It is unclear how these two turtles were found, but they were confiscated by New York authorities and have now been returned to Maryland waters.
Sandi Smith from the Maryland Coastal Bays organization says that animals being taken home as pets is unfortunately a common occurrence. She says that this thankfully happy ending should be taken as a reminder as to why taking home animals is a bad idea.
"Fortunately, they were able to get these turtles while they were still at a releasable state," she said. "After 30 days, they basically have become domesticated and unfortunately by releasing them its giving them a death sentence."
The Diamondback Terrapin is considered a threatened species by the state of Maryland, as they fall victims to the pet trade, poaching and loss of habitat. But there is hope, as these two turtles returning home will help the Eastern Shore's ecosystem.