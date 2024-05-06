DOVER, Del.– The Dover Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with the April 21 shooting at Delaware State University that killed a young woman visiting the school.
Dover Police say Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, 18, both from Dover, are charged with the murder of Camay De Silva and the attempted murder of two other men aged 20 and 21.
Jones and Hinson, who are not affiliated with Delaware State University, were arrested following a thorough investigation that included witness interviews, surveillance footage review, and forensic examinations. Police say the incident occurred near the Tubman-Laws dormitory and was not initially linked to any discovered crime scene.
Police say an investigation revealed the two suspects were in a physical fight with two other men before they fired their guns, striking De Silva. Police emphasized De Silva was not involved in this altercation and do not believe she was the intended target of the gunfire which originated from the breezeway area.
"I want to express my deepest condolences to the family of Camay De Silva," Chief Thomas Johnson said in a statement. "Camay’s family has been in our thoughts from the moment this senseless act of violence occurred and our hope is that these apprehensions can help begin the process of healing."
Jones was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, by a collaboration of U.S. Marshals and local police, while Hinson was captured in Dover. They face several charges, including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Both suspects are currently being held, with Jones awaiting extradition from New York and Hinson detained at Sussex Correctional Institution on a cash bail exceeding $3 million.
The police emphasized that the investigation was a joint effort with Delaware State University Police and highlighted increased safety patrols around campus areas.