ELLENDALE, Del. - Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed two men Sat. night.
Police say on Sat. around 10:45 p.m., a Ford Ranger was speeding on South Dupont Boulevard south of Fleatown Road. The driver lost control of the car, and it veered off the left side of the road and hit a highway sign in the grassy median. The driver guided the car back to the right side of the road but oversteered, causing the car to re-enter the grassy median and overturn. As the car continued overturning, both men in the car were ejected. The car eventually stopped in the left lane of North Dupont Highway.
Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man from Milford, was not properly seat belted. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The passenger, a 29-year-old man from Milford, was not properly seat belted and was pronounced dead on the scene. The identification of both men is pending notification to their families.
According to police, North and South Dupont Boulevard, from Hudson Pond Road to Milton Ellendale Highway, was temporarily shut down for around two and a half hours to investigate the crash.