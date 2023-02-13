CLAYMONT, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-95 in the Claymont area early Monday morning.
On Feb. 13, at approximately 2:50 a.m., troopers responded to the Wilmington Hospital for two victims, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old man both from Wilmington, who sustained gunshot wounds.
An investigation revealed the two victims, and a third rear-seat occupant were traveling south in a Nissan Altima in the left lane of interstate 95 in the area of Darley Road. While traveling, an unknown vehicle in the right lane began shooting at the passenger side of their vehicle. The operator was able to drive to the hospital emergency room where both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Altima, with damage from multiple bullet holes, was located in front of the emergency room. Troopers responded to the location of the shooting and found five shell casings on I-95 southbound. There is currently no description of the suspect vehicle.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigation Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective B. Timmons by calling 302-365-8434. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov