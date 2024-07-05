DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Early July 5, officers responded to a stabbing that took place at a restaurant in Dewey Beach.
At approximately 1:07 a.m., Dewey Beach Police Department officers went to a reported stabbing at the North Beach Restaurant. Upon arrival, officers said they found a 25-year-old male victim from Millsboro, with severe facial injuries, bleeding profusely. A second 23-year-old male victim, also from Millsboro, was discovered at the scene with a stab wound to the shoulder.
Officers reported to have provided first aid to both victims until the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Sussex County EMS arrived. Both individuals were transported to Beebe Medical Center and are reported to be in stable condition.
The Dewey Beach Police Department said they are actively investigating the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information, video footage or eyewitness accounts to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Dewey Beach Police Department or Delaware Crime Stoppers.