Two New Hotels Potentially Coming To Rehoboth Beach's Boardwalk

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- Rehoboth Beach may be seeing some new additions to the city's skyline.
Plans have been submitted to the city commissioners to build two hotels right in the heart of the boardwalk by the bandstand. One location would be a new version of the Bellhaven Hotel. It would go where Candy Kitchen currently is.
The other would go where Dolle's was.
Hopeful Bellhaven Hotel owner Alex Papajohn says that reopening the Bellhaven hotel, which was destroyed by a storm in the 1960s, would help downtown modernize.
"In our family's opinion, the city of Rehoboth Beach could use a little revitalization.," he said. "It's looking a bit long in the tooth, some parts of downtown."
But nothing has been set in stone.
The Rehoboth Beach board of adjustment allowed for a variance that would let the hotel be built at a larger floor-area than currently permitted by city code.
That variance is now being challenged in court.
Papajohn says construction cannot begin until that case is settled.