DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old boy from Penns Grove, NJ, and a 16-year-old boy from Salem, NJ, following two attempted robbery complaints Thursday afternoon.
According to the Dover Police, the investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when a victim called them in the Gateway West parking lot. Police say the victim stated that he exited his car in the shopping center parking lot when a suspect wearing all black, later determined to be the 15-year-old boy, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys.
Dover Police say the victim was able to get out of the suspect's grip and call 911. The suspect fled in a red passenger car with a New Jersey registration.
Officers say they received a call for another attempted robbery at 1:56 p.m. on the same date. They said the victim in this case called Dover Police. Dover Police advised she parked her vehicle at Del-One, located at 270 Beiser Boulevard in Dover.
According to the officers, when she exited her car, she was approached by the 15-year-old boy who demanded that she give him her keys. Police say the victim got back into her car and closed the door, and the suspect fled in a red passenger car with a New Jersey registration.
Responding officers say they located the 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys running from the area upon their arrival. They say both teens were taken into custody without causing trouble. Officers say they searched the surrounding area and found a red 2012 Hyundai Azera with a New Jersey registration.
Dover Police say that car was reported stolen out of Carneys Point Township New Jersey. Through the investigation, detectives positively identified the 15-year-old boy as the suspect in both attempted robberies.
Both teens were taken to Dover Police, where they were arraigned.
The 15-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House on $16,100 cash bail on the following charges:
- Attempted Robbery Second Degree (2x)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Offensive Touching
The 16-year-old male was released on an unsecured bond on the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500
- Conspiracy Second Degree