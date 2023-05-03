DOVER, Del. - The Senate Executive Committee voted on Wednesday to confirm Judge Abigail LeGrow and N. Chris Griffiths to serve as Justices on the Delaware Supreme Court.
Senators acknowledged concerns about Griffiths due to a previous DUI and concerns that there would not be a Justice from Kent County after the nominations were approved.
"The concern is not with the individuals that we have, it's with the process," says Senator Brian Pettyjohn (R) 19th District. "It's that our brothers and sisters of Kent County will not have a seat of a Kent Countian on the Supreme Court."
Governor Carney's office has insisted that Griffiths is still fit to serve. Carney announced his nominations for LeGrow and Griffiths in April to take the seats formerly held by Justice Tamika R. Montgomery-Reeves and Justice James T. Vaughn, Jr. On Wednesday, the Governor issued a statement to thank the members of the Senate who voted to confirm them.
“Judge LeGrow and Chris have the experience, knowledge, and commitment to public service necessary to serve on the Supreme Court. Their service will be beneficial to all Delawareans," Governor Carney says.
This hearing comes as the General Assembly is considering House Bill 135. If passed, it requires that there be at least one justice from Kent and Sussex counties and at least two justices from New Castle County.
HB 135 has passed the House of Representatives and is awaiting consideration in the Senate Executive Committee.