Two Newcomers Go Head to Head for District 20 in General Election

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two unfamiliar names on the ballot this election. Stell Parker Selby has been on the board of Cape Henlopen School District, Beebe Hospital, and more. Dallas Wingate served in the Army National Guard and worked in the Department of Defense.
Two different backgrounds with a similar goal in mind.
Selby said, "My purpose in life is to help others and that's another reason why I am standing here ready to help my constituents, ready to help my county, and my state."
"It's that sense of duty, it's sense of when you have that skills set, you feel like it's in your DNA to help if you can." said Wingate.
However Selby hopes to focus on human rights and healthcare access and thinks she has the right perspective for District 20, "We need more women in Dover and we need people of color. I will be the first one ever in the history of Delaware from this county, of color, to ever be in Dover if elected."
Wingate says that he has learned a lot from fellow republican Steve Smyk, who has held this seat for years before running for Senate now. Wingate will focus on issues like taxes and public safety.
"If it's the economy, I favor cutting all taxes because of the situation we're in currently, even if it's temporary, I favor cutting taxes." said Wingate.
Both candidates see this position as an opportunity to protect the natural beauty of the District.
"If we keep doing a lot of over development and not smart development, we are going to ruin our environment." said Selby.
And preserving the farm land that fuels our county.
"There are two particular funds to handle open spaces and farm land preservation at the state level and both of those are funded at ten million dollars a year... I think we should double that." said Wingate.
Two candidates with a passion for serving the people.
For more information on voting and poll locations, visit elections.delaware.gov.