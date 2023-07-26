Two people arrested in Dover following drug investigation

DOVER, Del. - On July 25, around 5:29pm, Dover Police arrested both Rachel Casa, 29, and Daniel Walmer, 26, on weapon and drug charges following a drug investigation.
Delaware Probation and Parole was assisted by the Street Crimes Unit during an administrative search of Casa and Walmer's room at the Days Inn.
The room search revealed 126 bags of heroin, 56 doses of amphetamine pills, 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine, and a 9mm handgun. The pair was transported to Dover Police where they were processed. Casas was released on $28,500 unsecured bail, and Walmer was released on $2,300 unsecured bail. Both were charged with possessions of amphetamines in a tier 1 quantity and possession of a controlled substance (2x).
Casas was additionally charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.