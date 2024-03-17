GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation into a fire that ravaged a mobile home in Georgetown on Saturdaay.
The incident, which was reported shortly before 4:00 P.M., unfolded in the 27000 block of Paradise Street in Georgetown. Upon arrival, the Georgetown Fire Company encountered smoke emanating from the mobile home.
Prior to the fire department's arrival, the fire marshal says one victim had been rescued from the structure in cardiac arrest. Emergency responders resuscitated the victim, who was subsequently transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
Mutual aid fire companies, Delaware State Police, and Sussex County Paramedics provided assistance at the scene. Presently, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Preliminary estimates peg the damage at approximately $25,000. A second victim was also transported from the scene for evaluation and has since been treated and released. Fortunately, there were no additional injuries reported.