DENTON, Md.-- Two people were injured after a fire broke out in a house in Denton Saturday morning, according to officials.
Authorities said it took about 35 minutes to contain the fire that broke out in a one-story home located at 1108 Camp Road before 8 a.m. Saturday.
"The occupant and one firefighter sustained minor injuries as a result of the blaze, with both subsequently refusing medical treatment," according to the police report.
The incident caused a total estimated $210,000 in damages to the structure and contents.
A dog and a cat were killed during the fire, officials said.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.