REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says they were sent to a car crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road at around 6:30 Monday evening.
The Fire Company says that one person had to be rescued from the car by the firefighters. They say that a total of two people were taken to Beebe Medical Center.
According to the Fire Company, they had to close Route 24 for about an hour. The Fire Company says that they were helped by Sussex County EMS, and that Delaware State Police is investigating.