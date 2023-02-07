REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Fish On in Lewes, as well as its sister Restaurant Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth, won first place prizes in separate chicken wing competitions last weekend.
According to SoDel, FishOn's Hot Honey Garlic wings won first place at the Fire & Ice Festival of Feb. 4 at Atlantic Sands, while the next day the Brewing Company won two prizes for their Stikky Ikky Wings - Best overall and Hottest. Chef Maurice Catlett, who masterminded the Stikky Ikky Wings, celebrates his sixth first-place win.
“A lot goes into making award-winning wings, which must have the perfect taste, texture and spice,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for SoDel Concepts. “Winning these awards is a reward for the chefs’ hard effort — and they appreciate that the contests benefit the community.”
SoDel says that both restaurants will be selling wing packages for the Super Bowl this weekend.