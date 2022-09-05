Two Students Shot on Delaware State University's Campus

DOVER, Del. - In front of the wellness and recreation center on Delaware state university's campus, two students were apparently shot after a robbery early Saturday morning.
Students we spoke with today say while this may seem shocking, it's not.
Cheleese Shankin says there have been multiple violent incidents in the three years she's been at the school.
Cheleese Shanklin said, "I don't know, I'm kind of numb to it."
According to the school, the students were taken to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown, as is what led up to the shooting, and if anyone has been identified as a suspect.
We reached out to DSU today, and a spokesperson said no one was available to speak on the topic because today is a holiday.
Dover police tell me they have not been included in the investigation since Saturday. The president of Delaware state university sent out a letter describing how safety is their number one priority.
The letter also states that 'For the safety of the entire university community, you will notice additional security at all home games.'
Students living on campus hope even more safety precautions are put in place.
Juvianna Mullings, a student at DSU, said, "I would hope I guess that they have better security on campus. We are a pretty open campus I would say because you can access our campus through little slots, but yeah just keep it a little more contained. Things like that."
While questions remain about what happened and what's next--students say they want to know more.
"Just to make sure, that the people involved, are okay. Like sometimes it just happens. No one really expects it to happen." said Cheleese Shanklin
The university will be holding a forum tomorrow, September 6th, to answer any questions and give updates on the situation.