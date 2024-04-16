MILFORD, Del.- On April 8, at around 11:02 p.m., the Milford Police Department was dispatched to Silver Lake Estates and the Reserves at Sawmill following reports of gunfire. The incident, which occurred off Linstone Lane, resulted in multiple rounds being fired, causing damage to several apartments across the two properties. However, no injuries were reported according to MPD.
Officers say the case was quickly escalated to the Criminal Investigations Division, which identified two suspects involved in the shooting. By April 12, a coordinated effort between investigators, the Special Operations Group and the Patrol Division led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence within the city limits of Milford. Both suspects were apprehended at the location without incident said police.
During the search, authorities claim to have seized three firearms, ammunition and various handgun accessories. The suspects, identified as Leondre Williams, 19, of Milford, and a 17-year-old juvenile, faced multiple charges related to the incident.
Williams was charged with:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Six counts of reckless endangering first degree
- Second-degree conspiracy
- Two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000
- Breach of release
- Disorderly conduct
He was committed to the Department of Correction in lieu of a $297,900 cash bail and received a no-contact order with the victims involved in the case.
The juvenile was charged with:
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Six counts of reckless endangering first degree
- Second-degree conspiracy
- Two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000
- Breach of release
- Disorderly conduct
He was committed to the Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services at Stevenson House on a $82,500 secured bail, also under a no-contact order with the victims.
Both individuals underwent a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court.