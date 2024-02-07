DOVER, Del – The Delaware Division of Small Business recognized 10 small businesses Tuesday as winners of the seventh round of the Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) competition.
Two are from Sussex County. Georgetown's Marin's Med is a prosthetics innovations company, Their woman-owned status and that their Chief Technical Officer (CTO), an amputee and accomplished engineer is what was cited as factors that distinguished this business. Marin's Med’s goal with EDGE grant funding is to move through the final stages of research and development prototyping through final design and manufacturing to ensure the innovative ProHensor reaches those with limb loss. Funding will be used to purchase manufacturing equipment and for marketing assistance.
Delaware Dynamix LLC located in Harbeson, recently opened classes and provides gymnastics instruction and associated activities for children up to age 17, as well as similar opportunities for adults. A market analysis determined a lack of services like theirs within a convenient drive to the Milton, Lewes, and Rehoboth Beach area, thereby supporting the need for such a facility. The owners claim more than 30 years of experience in gymnastics and youth sports instruction. They will use EDGE grant funds for equipment and staffing at their 7000 square foot facility for a Little Ninja program aimed at young boys, and gymnastics and trampoline programming for special needs children.
Gov. John Carney (D), Deputy Secretary Kristopher Knight, and Division of Small Business Director Regina Mitchell announced the companies at an event at Delaware Dynamix.
“Building a strong economy starts with supporting our small business community,” said Governor Carney. “The EDGE grant program provides young businesses with much-needed capital assistance that they may not have access to otherwise. I’m excited to see how this round of EDGE grant recipients use this funding to grow their business.”
“Helping small businesses succeed in Delaware is so important to maintaining a healthy economy,” said Deputy Secretary of State Kristopher Knight. “With the assistance of the EDGE grants, the state is fostering innovation by giving them a much-needed financial boost to make their dreams become a reality.”
Businesses that are less than seven years old and employ no more than 10 full-time employees (or FTE equivalents), are eligible to apply for an EDGE grant. The grants are awarded through a competitive selection process. After thorough internal review, 16 finalists are selected to pitch their proposals to an outside expert panel of judges. Ten companies are selected for awards. Five STEM-based companies, including Marin's Med will each receive up to $100,000 for eligible expenses while five Entrepreneur Class (non-STEM) businesses, including Delaware Dynamix will each receive up to $50,000.