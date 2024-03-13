CAMDEN, Del. - The Delaware State Police are actively investigating a robbery that happened on Tuesday evening in Camden. The incident occurred on March 12 around 5:42 p.m. on the 4000 block of South State Street. Two teenagers, whose identities remain undisclosed, were assaulted and robbed by a group of five unidentified male suspects, according to police.
The investigation by the Delaware State Police has so far revealed that the teenagers were walking when they were approached and attacked by the suspects. The group subsequently fled the scene after stealing from the victims. DSP said both teenagers sustained injuries from the assault and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries have been classified as non-life-threatening.
The Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit of the Delaware State Police is leading the investigation. Detectives are currently seeking any leads or information.