MILFORD, Del.--Two teens died in a car crash on Route 1 near Milford early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Delaware State Police said the crash happened at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. A 2008 Jeep Patriot was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 1, north of Brick Granary Road.
Police said two teenagers, the driver, a 17-year-old from Dover and another 17-year-old from Camden who was in the passenger seat of the Jeep, ran off the road and into the grass median. Officials said the Jeep flipped over and ended up underwater in Cedar Creek.
The roadway was temporarily closed for about four hours while the investigation was completed.
As of Friday morning, the victims' names have yet to be released to the public.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Nicholas DeMalto by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.