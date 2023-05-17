WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Two teenagers have been identified as suspects in a December 2022 school bus and vans theft.
A Wicomico County Public Schools bus was stolen on Dec. 28 along with two transportation vans the following day, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The bus and one of the vans were found in Hurlock, with the van being wrecked and determined to be totaled. The second van was found down the road from the transportation facility.
Police say an investigation revealed that two suspects were identified as a 16- and 17-year-old, with a third suspect remaining unidentified. Charges have been requested through juvenile services against the two teens for three counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of fourth degree burglary, and three counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
As a result of this crime, the sheriff's office released that repair and replacement estimates sit just under $30,000.
Those with information about this crime are asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.