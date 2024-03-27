BALTIMORE, Md. - Maryland State Police confirmed Wednesday night that two of the victims who lost their lives in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse have been recovered and identified.
The agency says 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes of Baltimore and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera of Dundalk, Md. were found trapped within a vehicle.
"Shortly before 10 a.m. divers located a red pickup truck submerged in approximately 25 ft of water in the area of the middle span of the bridge," says Superintendent of State Police Col. Roland L Butler Butler JR. "Divers recovered 2 victims of this tragedy trapped within the vehicle. The victims were identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35 years old of Baltimore and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera , 26 years old of Dundalk."
The Maryland flag is flying at half staff following an order from Gov. Wes Moore.