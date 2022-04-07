DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Former Dewey Beach Mayor TJ Redefer was remembered by family and friends Thursday evening.
Redefer passed away April 7, 2020 after fighting pancreatic cancer. Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer says each year since, those who knew and loved TJ gather to share their memories of him at the Lighthouse. That is where a plaque in TJ's honor is placed.
"Since 2017 to 2022 there's been a lot of positive changes," says Bauer of Dewey Beach. "I think we are a better place.We still have fun around this place but we are a better, more well rounded town and I think that is what TJ brought to it."
Redefer was known for his welcoming attitude. His family has worked in real estate in town for many years.
"When he would meet somebody new or was showing them real estate in town or somebody just moved into town and came to their first town meeting, he would greet them, talk to them," he tells WRDE. "He was just a regular person. But his favorite line was 'Welcome home.'"
