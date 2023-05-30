WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The man charged in connection with the deadly hit-and-run of Gavin Knupp will not appear in court as soon as originally thought.
According to a Knupp family attorney and court records online, Tyler Mailloux's initial appearance for May 31 has been cancelled. Court records say Mailloux is next due in court for a hearing on Aug. 16, and a jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 11.
All of Mailloux's charges in the case are traffic-related, including failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and failure to report to police.
Court records show Mailloux has retained a personal injury lawyer for the case. Court documents show a number of motions were filed Tuesday, including a demand for discovery.
Gavin Knupp was 14 when he was killed in a hit-and-run on July 11, 2022, while walking in the Ocean Pines area. The charges were filed in April, months after community members remained adamant about not forgetting Gavin. Many boycotted area businesses that may have been tied to Mailloux through Ralph DeAngelus, a man with whom Tyler was staying at the time of the crash. The car from the crash, the black Mercedes, was found in DeAngelus's garage.
Mailloux's case is being heard in Worcester County Circuit Court.