BERLIN, Md. - A petition filed by Tyler Mailloux to reverse the latest decision in returning the trial regarding the hit-in-run of Gavin Knupp to Circuit Court, has been denied by the Maryland Supreme Court.
Mailloux then petitioned the Maryland Supreme Court for this decision, however according to the court's documents, the petition was denied Tuesday and will return to Circuit Court.
This decision follows the 17 traffic-related charges against Mailloux that were dismissed in August 2023, but the state filed an appeal shortly after. in August 2023 when Circuit Judge Brett Wilson ruled they were filed incorrectly in the Circuit Court instead of in the District Court of Maryland.
Knupp was 14 when he was killed in a hit-and-run on July 11, 2022, while walking.