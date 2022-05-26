OCEAN CITY, Md - The U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers (USACE ) is proposing a realignment of the Ocean City Inlet navigation channel. The plan announced on Thursday would call for moving the channel approximately 3,360 linear feet to immediately south of its current position where most water is already at the federally-authorized 10-foot depth. Dredging of inlet bottom sand would be required.
The Corp. of Engineers is also proposing to construct two 300-foot long rock structures to close gaps in the existing breakwaters at the north end of Assateague Island (600 feet total) and to construct a 150-foot long jetty extending to the northwest into Sinepuxent Bay. The National Park Service is working on the draft Environmental Assessment. Worcester County, MD, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources are also assisting.
USACE requests comments regarding the draft EA and Finding of No Significant Impacts (FONSI) by June 24, 2022. Comments can be submitted via email to: OceanCity_107@usace.army.mil.