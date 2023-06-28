U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases draft lake management plan

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with local partners on a draft Lakes Management Plan for Silver Lake and Lake Comegys in Sussex County, Delaware.
On June 28, the City of Rehoboth Beach, is hosting a public Town Hall meeting, to discuss the findings of the report by the U.S. Army Corps.
The meeting will be held at the City of Rehoboth Beach Convention Center from 9 a.m. to approximately 10:30 a.m. The meeting schedule is as follows:
9-9:30 a.m. – Open House
9:30-9:50 a.m. – Presentation by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
9:50-10:30 a.m. – Q & A
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has provided technical expertise and funding assistance for establishment of a Lake Management Plan for Silver Lake and Lake Comegys based on a request and ongoing coordination with the City of Rehoboth Beach, Town of Dewey Beach, Sussex County, Delaware, and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The draft plan details existing conditions at the two lakes and provides recommendations on a variety of lake management practices regarding water quality, riparian buffers, lake water level management, and shoreline management.
The draft plan was released last week and can be found here.