DOVER, Del. - Würth 400 is the 106th NASCAR Cup Series race that will be held this weekend April 26-28 at the Dover Motor Speedway.
Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, who is also Miss America 2024, will be the honorary pace car official. In addition, four combat aviation veterans will serve as grand marshals of the race, including Major Elester Latham, Lieutenant Jim Lloyd, Major Jack Gillet, and Lieutenant Bill Moir.
The four veterans, who will command America's best pilots to start their engines, are also featured in Xfinity's short new film "The Aviators," which pays tribute to veterans. Through the experiences of the veterans nicknamed, "Hollywood," "Zeke," "Razor" and "Offender," the short film pays homage to a generation while showcasing the power of technology to foster meaningful connections between generations, according to Dover Motor Speedway.
Among other personalities who will attend the NASCAR Weekend will be Richard Petty, 2010 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and seven-time winner at Dover, Dale Inman, 2012 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time Cup Series champion, Donnie Allison, 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and member of the famed "Alabama Gang," Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham, and Alvin Kamara, five-time Pro Bowl runner with the New Orleans Saints and NASCAR growth and engagement consultant.
2024 marks 55 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to have hosted 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races, says the racetrack.
For more information about tickets attendees, and event times, visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com