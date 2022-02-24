United States Senators from Delaware and Maryland are responding to Russia's overnight attacks on Ukraine and calling for action moving forward.
WRDE caught up with Senator Tom Carper in Bethany Beach Wednesday after a field hearing on his proposed "SHORRE" Act. Hours before Russia's invasion, Carper's sentiments on the Ukraine crisis echoed those he shared on Twitter earlier this week, praising President Biden's response and pointing to tough sanctions as key.
"If we're going to be successful, if Ukraine is going to be successful and not be run over by Russia, the key here is for us and our allies to stay as one, to be united as one," Carper said. "Congressmen like to talk about 'stick all together', they can't be broken, we have to hold together, and be very strong in the face of this kind of incursion. We're not blinking. We're willing to talk, but in the meantime, we are going to be very tough with the sanctions that are coming down today."
Senator Chris Coons, also of Delaware, issued a statement early Thursday morning. He sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and spent the week in Europe meeting with NATO leaders.
"I've met with American soldiers and pilots in Lithuania and Poland who have been training alongside our allies, preparing to defend against Russian aggression should Putin's military turn on NATO member states," Coons wrote. "All of them wake up this morning to the news that Putin has launched the largest war in Europe since World War II."
In Maryland, Senator Chris Van Hollen also issued a statement Thursday morning. He also praised Biden and called for harsher sanctions.
"We stand with the people of Ukraine against this cold-blooded and unprovoked aggression. Putin must be made to rue the day he unleashed this unprovoked violence in the heart of Europe," Van Hollen said.
United States Representative, Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, was in attendance at Wednesday's field hearing, but did not comment on the Ukraine crisis.