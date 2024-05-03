DELAWARE -The campaign to get people to buy-in to a controversial wind farm project off the Delmarva Coast will continue in June. DNREC is holding a public information session on June 5, 2024 at Beacon Middle School in Lewes.
The plan to bring power lines ashore to 3Rs Beach in the Delaware Seashore State Park will be reviewed. According to U.S. Wind, 121 wind turbine generators and up to four offshore substations will be constructed. Up to four offshore/onshore export cables and one meteorological tower are also part of this proposal.
A number of permits are required for the project to move forward. These will also be discussed during the hearing. To view the permits and what has been submitted by U.S. Wind click here.
It has already been a contentious 2024 for this effort. In February, Ocean City rejected an offer of $2 million by U.S. Wind to use its land for the transmission lines.