LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on Route 13 (Sussex Highway) in Laurel Tuesday Night.
Troopers say that at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, a 17-year-old girl was driving north on Route 13 in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. They say that just south of Chipmans Lane, a 36-year-old man was walking north in the same lane the girl was driving in. According to troopers, the girl did not see the man and hit him with the front left of the Malibu. The man was walking within the driving lane, says Troopers, and was not wearing any reflective gear.
DSP says the man was pronounced dead at the scene, with identification of the victim waiting for the next of kin.
Troopers say that there were no other cars involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.
According to DelDOT, both directions of the highway were closed between Route 24 and Sycamore Road at around 2 a.m., but have since reopened.
DSP says the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who saw this collision to contact Senior Corporal Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.