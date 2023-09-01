MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police says a Milford man is dead after a crash that took place in Route 1 in Milford Wednesday afternoon
UPDATE SEPT. 1: State Police have identified the man as 87-year-old Kenneth Moore.
According to police, at around 12:20 p.m., a cement pump truck was driving in the right lane heading south on Route 1, approaching Thompsonville Road. Police say that at the same time, a tractor with a frontend loader and a bush hog attached to its back was driving in the left lane heading south on route 1. Troopers say the tractor straddling the yellow fog line, crossing partially into the grass median
For unknown reasons, police say the tractor swerved right, crossing in front of the cement truck, getting hit by it. Troopers say this caused the tractor to flip, tumbling south, eventually snapping in half and launching Moore, who was driving it. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene, with identification pending notification of his family.
Police say the 45-year-old Clayton man driving the cement truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say the road was closed for around 4.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police says their Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.