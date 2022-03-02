LEWES, Del.-Yurii Yankivskyi used to shoot photography as a hobby. Now, he's doing it to try to save lives. The Ukraine-native is selling his photographs, and donating 100 percent of proceeds to help those fighting for Ukraine.
Years ago Yurii Yankivskyi moved to the United States from Ukraine to further his education. He hasn't been able to go back to his home country ever since.
He says he used to call his family back home about once a week. Now, he checks in on his parents every two hours.
Photography used to be something that Yankivskyi did on the side. He never sold his photos for money, until now.
"I have decided to start my own print shop so I can sell prints online and donate all profits to Ukrainian organizations that help people and help Ukrainian armed forces to protect peaceful people and fight back," said Yankivskyi.
Right now, some of the money has to go to printing and shipping the photos. He is working on finding a local print shop, to keep costs down, and send more money to his home country. He is also offering other ways to help. If you don't want to purchase a print, he is sharing the names of non-profits and organizations that he recommends.
"I'm just very proud of my people. They are fighting back. They are doing good. Hopefully this ends soon," said Yankivskyi.
You can view Yankivskyi's photos on his Instagram. His username is @yurii.yankivskyi. To donate or buy a print, message him on social media.