DELMARVA--Locals on Delmarva who have ties to Ukraine are scared for their friends and family abroad; waiting to see how the situation continues to unfold in the coming days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" against Ukraine Thursday.
Milton resident Julie Sammons considers herself a mother of four. Having a biological daughter, two successful adoptive daughters and another one, Ira.
"We found out she was not adoptable but we've continued to have a relationship with her and she's now 23," Sammons said.
Ira lives Ukraine's capital Kiev with two kids and another on the way. Sammons said she spoke to her Thursday morning to make sure she was OK.
"She says she doesn't have a car, she doesn't have any money in the bank, she doesn't have those resources so she's literally stuck and scared," she said. "We did wire her money today but she couldn't get to the Western Union until tomorrow and my fear is, I told her, I said 'take a screenshot of this information because you may not have any internet tomorrow or you won't be able to communicate with us."
Communication is another concern for Wolodymyr 'Walter' Stepowyj, United Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church treasurer.
"Watching it sitting here, it's just powerless not being able to do anything and knowing that communications are going to be more and more difficult with family and friends in Ukraine, if not impossible at this point," said Stepowyj.
Salisbury University history professor Dr. Gregory Ference said this Russian invasion is history repeating itself--including other world leaders establishing sanctions against Russia. Dr. Ference said he believes sanctions might not end up having a major impact.
"We put them in when Crimea was invaded and annexed by Russia," he said. "If you look at history, we had sanctions against imperial Japan when they invaded China, and they didn't work either; that led to World War II in the Pacific, so, I really don't know what the answer would be."
President Biden said Thursday afternoon that U.S. and its allies will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen. They will also block four more banks, add more elite Russians to sanctions list and will restrict state-owned enterprises from raising funds.