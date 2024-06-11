BERLIN, Md. - The United Needs and Abilities' (UNA) annual golf tournament is in honor of Charles "Charlie Mac" Andrew McClenahan.
UNA is a non-profit organization aimed in serving individuals with developmental disabilities by ensuring that they are recieving the services they need. Each year they hold an annual golf tournament to raise funds for the services they provide throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
This year, UNA has partnered with Landmark Insurance and Financial Group Inc. of Princess Anne MD to hold the Charlie Mac Open Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament is currently looking for sponsors, golfers and donators.
The tournament will take place at the Glen Riddle Golf Club in Berlin on September 26, 2024. Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. and shotgun starts at 12 p.m.
Registration for the Tournament has already begun. Prices are currently $135 per golfer before 9/1/2024. After this date, prices will rise to $145. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, food and refreshments, a gift bag, cart fees, a “hole-in challenge” and a chance to win prizes from local businesses.
There are other ways to support UNA’s mission besides playing. Through sponsorships, donations and getting the word out, UNA can help more individuals with disabilities receive the services they need.
For more information about the charity event and ways to help out, contact Whitney Tilghman at whitney@una1.org.