BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A study that aims to fix flooding still has an uncertain future.
According to Bethany Beach's Assistant Town Manager, there is still no update on when the Back Bay study could start again due to lack of funding.
The project, being handled by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and DNREC, looks to fix issues with flooding and prepare coastal towns for big storms.
In a statement to CoastTV News, Steve Rochette with the Army Corps says the study had been on pause.
"We’re now coordinating with the State on a potential path forward for the study," Rochette says.
Madison Hallman of Bethany Beach says something needs to be done to fix flooding issues.
"It's bad for the people of the town," Hallman says. "It's bad for the businesses of the town. It's bad for tourists. It's just bad for the environment. It's bad for everybody."
The town's Stormwater and Flooding Committee talked about this and other flooding topics on Thursday afternoon. The committee will be meeting again in two months.