'Uncharted territory': EV drivers say maintenance is hard to find in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As electric driving becomes more common in Delaware, there is an increasing need for maintenance.
Meineke Car Care Center is one of the few auto repair shops in Sussex County that can change electric vehicle tires and check the brakes. While that service may seem routine, it's one of the only shops that can even do basic service on EVs.
Technician Jesse Worthen said most Tesla owners are advised to take their cars to the dealership, but the closest dealership to Sussex County is in Wilmington.
Worthen said he is eager to learn best practices for servicing EVs, but the information is still few and far between.
"The more I learn, the more I'm going to be able to offer to the customer or, you know, my career in the long run," he said.
Boulevard Ford Georgetown offers some EV maintenance for their cars, but technicians said there isn't much that needs to be done to them thus far.
Worthen said he fears that EVs are on the roads for longer, more service will be needed, and there won't be options to get it done.
Customer Service Manager at Meineke Angela Basile said she often has to turn people away who come in with Evs needing service.
"We wish them luck," she said.