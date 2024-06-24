DEWEY BEACH, Del. - On June 23, at approximately 6:44 p.m., the Dewey Beach Police Department responds to a report of an unconscious driver located at a red light intersection on Coastal Highway SB and Collins Street within Dewey Beach. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Nicholas H. Pusey from Hebron, Maryland, was discovered in a black Nissan Altima with his foot on the brake and the car engaged in drive mode. Upon approaching the car, officers noted indicators of intoxication while attempting to rouse Pusey. Soon after, Pusey released the brake, causing the car to move and inadvertently drag an officer approximately 10-15 feet. Despite initial resistance, law enforcement subdued Pusey, escorting him to the Dewey Beach Police Department for further processing.
During a thorough search of Pusey's car, law enforcement uncovered the following items:
- Alcoholic beverages
- THC vape pens
- A large fixed-blade knife
- A Mosin Nagant rifle
- A Walther PPQ 22 handgun
Pusey now faces a series of charges, including two counts of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony reckless endangerment, felony carrying a concealed deadly weapon, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of liquor or drugs. Following a court-approved search warrant, Pusey's blood was drawn for further analysis. After, arrest warrants were issued by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown, Delaware.
Currently, Pusey remains in custody at the Delaware Department of Correction, with bail set at $41,850. Notably, no officers incurred injuries during the course of the incident.
For additional information or inquiries, individuals are encouraged to contact the Dewey Beach Police Department directly at 302-227-1110.