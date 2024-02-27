DELAWARE - The Latin American Community Center (LACC) in Delaware is bringing back the Minerva Marrero Hispanic Scholarship Program (MMHSP) for its second year to support Hispanic high school seniors in the First State pursuing higher education at colleges, universities, or trade schools.
The program offers scholarships in three tiers: $5,000 for the first, $3,000 for the second, and $2,000 for the third, awarded based on academic achievement, community involvement, and financial need.
Eligible applicants must be Hispanic high school seniors in Delaware, from households meeting specific income criteria, have at least one Hispanic parent, and maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0. The student must verify enrollment in an accredited college, university, or trade school if awarded the scholarship.
Applicants must complete the MMHSP online application and submit additional documents, including a resume, a personal statement, a transcript, two letters of recommendation, a list of community service activities, if applicable, and financial documentation to latincenterscholarships@gmail.com by March 15, 2024.
The MMHSP committee will review applications, pick semi-finalists for interviews with a selection committee member, and then select the scholarship recipients.
The application can be found here.