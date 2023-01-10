WILMINGTON, Del. - David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, has announced that 31-year-old Porfirio Jimenez-Arizmendi, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico living in Lincoln, Delaware, has been sentenced 96 months in prison for being an unlawful alien in possession of a firearm and for distribution of methamphetamine.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says that Jimenez-Arizmendi's sentence was pronounced by District Judge Maryellen Noreika. They say Jimenez-Arizmendi pled guilty to the crimes in a trial on July 25th, 2022, who will be removed from the country once he finished his sentence.
According to court documents, in February 2021, Jimenez-Arizmendi sold around 9 ounces of meth with 97% purity for $9,000. During his arrest, the documents say officers found a semiautomatic pistol with 7 bullets in the pocket of the jacket sitting on the passenger seat in the car Jimenez-Arizmendi was driving.
U.S. Attorney Weiss stated, “On a daily basis law enforcement and our communities face the consequences of a gun and drug epidemic. Today’s sentence holds Mr. Jimenez-Arizmendi accountable for his dangerous and illegal behavior.
“Jimenez-Arizmendi sold multi-ounce quantities of extremely pure methamphetamine, which is an illicit stimulant drug that has had a devastating effect on our community,” said Thomas Hodnett, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Philadelphia Field Division. “Jimenez-Arimendi will justifiably face deportation once his federal prison sentence is done.”
The DOJ says that the case was investigated by the Delaware State Police and the DEA and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Edmond Falgowski.