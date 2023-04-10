MILTON, Del. - Concert for the Kids, a fundraiser for nonprofit Paul Kares, is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature live music, fine dining, and a live auction with some interesting options for bidders.
One of the largest prizes is a September 2023 trip to Italy. The winner will travel to Tuscany and Piedmont with Paul Cullen and his wife, Bonnie, who will act as private tour guides. The trip includes truffle hunting and private wine tastings, as well as a one during a visit to the Verrazano Castle and winery. The opening bid is $9,750.
Additionally, since Delawareans love low-digit license plates, one bidder will win valid Delaware tag PC737.
"There's a good chance that Delaware tag could fetch north of $10,000," said auctioneer Richard Bryant.
Other live auction items include a weekend getaway for two at The Quoin, a new luxury boutique hotel in Wilmington; a four-hour pontoon boat ride for 12 with a captain and beverages provided; a private cocktail party on Cullen's event patio for up to 25 guests with live music; a beach bonfire for 10 on Lewes Beach with live entertainment and charcuterie; and more.
Tickets for the event are available at a discounted rate until Saturday, April 15 and are available at paulkaresde.org.