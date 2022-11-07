Incumbent Democrat Chris Van Hollen is from Kensington, Maryland. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and has also previously served in the 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, where he was part of the Democratic leadership. Van Hollen has graduated from Swarthmore with his Bachelor’s Degree, Harvard with his master’s, and Georgetown University Law Center.
Republican challenger Chris Chaffee was born in Syracuse, NY. This is his third run for the U.S. Senate. Chaffe lost in the primary two previous times. He attended the University of Maryland and currently resides in Prince Frederick with his wife, Amy.