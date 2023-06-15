FILE - University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis speaks during an event, March 13, 2017, in Newark, Del. The University of Delaware has agreed to pay $6.3 million to settle a lawsuit over its campus shutdown in 2020 and the halting of in-person classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to court papers that were filed in June 2023 and signed by the plaintiffs and university president Assanis, some 21,000 current and former students could receive cash reimbursements. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)