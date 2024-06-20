WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - Moments after the launch window opened at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Terrier-improved Orion sounding rocket blasted off from the NASA facility. The rocket is carrying several experiments from mostly college students. It is part of a program called RockSat-C.
One of the student groups is from the University of Delaware. The experiment they have on the rocket is titled UDIP-4. It will measure the density and temperature of electrons in a higher altitude. All of the experiments in Thursday's launch are in a canister that is about 10 inches in diameter and 10 inches tall.
Wallops is planning its next launch in August. It will be a Terrier-improved Malemute sounding rocket that will have a similar purpose.