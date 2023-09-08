delaware football

NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware has announced a partnership with the Delmarva Sports Network, a CoastTV sister station, to broadcast several University of Delaware home games this fall. Select home games for the university's field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball programs will be broadcast.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 9 Men’s Soccer vs. William & Mary (7 p.m.) Delmarva Sports Network

  • Sept. 23 Football vs. New Hampshire (6 p.m.) Delmarva Sports Network

  • Sept. 28 Women’s Soccer vs. Northeastern (6 p.m.) Delmarva Sports Network

  • Oct. 1 Field Hockey vs. American (1 p.m.) Delmarva Sports Network

  • Oct. 22 Volleyball vs. Hofstra (1 p.m.) Delmarva Sports Network

  • Nov. 4 Football vs. Elon (1 p.m.) Delmarva Sports Network

This is the first year of the University of Delaware's partnership with the network. Delmarva Sports Network coverage will expand the university's coverage into southern Delaware.

Information for televised winter and spring sports will be made public in the coming months. In the meantime, you can check out Delmarva Sports Network here.